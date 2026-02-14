Gold medalist Tara Lipinski‘s latest role is to be a figure skating analyst at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games, but she’s already started a bit of a controversy by bringing her toddler daughter Georgie along with her. But she’s ready to clap back at the haters!
In case you missed it, Lipinski said in a post on her Instagram Stories on Feb. 6 via EOnline: “Maybe I don’t want to choose. For so long, women weren’t given that option. I want my daughter to see a mother who chases her dreams and shows up fully for her.”
She added, “I can do both in my own way at the same time.” Say it louder for the people in the back!
For those who don’t know, Lipinski married Todd Kapostasy back in 2017 after meeting back in 2015. After a 5-year-long infertility journey, Lipinski happily announced to Today that they welcomed a daughter via surrogate named Georgie, who was born on Oct 2023.
In a recent interview with SheKnows, she talked about her role Head of Community for Dandi, a game-changing brand that supports and advocates for people amid their fertility struggles; and how she’s juggling all her roles and motherhood. “Sometimes I feel like I’m trying to juggle all of these roles. But at the end of the day, I think if you just follow your instinct and you’re good, of course, you will eventually find hopefully a better balance. At least that’s what I’m telling myself now,” she said.
