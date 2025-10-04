A 15-year-old girl may have been dead “for several weeks” by the time her remains were discovered in the trunk of singer-songwriter D4vd’s impounded Tesla in Los Angeles, police said Monday.

It’s still not clear how Celeste Rivas Hernandez died, but police acknowledged that there is likely some “criminal culpability” for “the concealment of her body,” Los Angeles police said in a statement.

Celeste’s body was “found in the trunk area of a Tesla belonging to David Burke” on Sept. 8, police said, using D4vd’s real name.

“The vehicle had been parked at the location from which it was towed for several weeks, so Ms. Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased for several weeks before the discovery of her body,” they said.

Officers discovered Celeste’s body after police were called to Hollywood Tow because of a foul odor coming from the Tesla, authorities have said.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of Ms. Rivas Hernandez’s death,” police said Monday. “As such, it remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”

The 71-pound girl with wavy black hair was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal chain bracelet and stud earrings at the time of her death, the medical examiner said.

A representative for D4vd could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.