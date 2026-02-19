Tennessee basketball forward out vs Oklahoma

(This story was updated to include new information.)
Tennessee basketball will have to rely on its frontcourt depth once again.
Redshirt sophomore J.P. Estrella has been ruled out of the Vols’ SEC matchup against Oklahoma on Feb. 18 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Food City Center. He is day-to-day with left foot soreness.
DeWayne Brown II filled in for the Vols when Felix Okpara was out with a calf injury. He could slot in as the starter with Estrella ruled out.
Estrella has had previous complications with his left foot. He played in just three games before getting season-ending surgery on his foot in 2024-25. His current injury is not serious, but the team wanted to be cautious, according to a UT spokesperson.
This will be the third missed game for Estrella this season. He sat out against Tennessee State on Nov. 20 due to a bone bruise in his left knee and against Syracuse Dec. 2 with a right ankle injury. During the summer, he dealt with another ankle injury.
Wynton Jackson covers high school sports for Knox News. Email: wynton.jackson@knoxnews.com
