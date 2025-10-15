Battlefield boss Vince Zampella has said that Activision’s best-selling Call of Duty franchise only exists “because EA were dicks.”

It’s an eye-opening but typically frank statement from Zampella, who is of course now an EA employee himself once again.

Over his career, Zampella has ping-ponged between rival publishers EA and Activision, working first on EA’s Medal of Honor series, then founding Infinity Ward and helping create Call of Duty — specifically so it could be Activision’s Medal of Honor “killer” — before returning back to EA after helping create Titanfall and Apex Legends at Respawn.

“The only reason that Call of Duty exists is because EA were dicks,” Zampella told GQ, reflecting on his career.

Zampella initially worked on EA’s Medal of Honor franchise from 1999 to 2002, and served as lead designer on the celebrated Medal of Honor: Allied Assault. After this, Zampella co-founded his own studio, Infinity Ward, with initial plans to continue working on Medal of Honor left up in the air when EA decided to take development of its franchise in-house.

“For legal reasons I will say things didn’t go as planned with it,” former Infinity Ward artist Justin Thomas previously revealed of the situation in an MCV interview, back in 2013. “We were left in a situation of unpaid milestones that were delivered and no finances to operate on.”

It was at this point that Activision answered a last-ditch call by Infinity Ward, intrigued by the potential of working with the team behind Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, and driven by the idea of creating a new franchise that could topple EA’s own.