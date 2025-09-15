CarPlay gets welcome upgrade for iOS 26.

Apple’s iOS 26 operating system is launching on September 15.

The new operating system features perks for CarPlay users.

Apple’s “awe-dropping” event on Sept. 9 gave fans of the brand and iPhone users an official launch date for the latest operating system, iOS 26. It’s slated to launch on Monday, Sept. 15. The update will improve apps and the iPhone’s system, but what about Apple CarPlay?

Apple CarPlay allows iPhone users to sync their smartphones to the infotainment systems of their vehicles, essentially granting cars most of their phone’s capabilities. Do users need to take any steps to ensure that they are running the latest version of CarPlay following the launch of iOS 26?

How to prepare Apple CarPlay for iOS 26

Fortunately for iPhone users, drivers don’t have to make any changes or updates from within their vehicle’s settings to benefit from the free new iOS 26 operating system. To enjoy all of the latest CarPlay features that Apple has to offer along with new iPhone features and quirks, simply update your phone when iOS 26 is available.

Once your phone is updated, your Apple CarPlay will automatically adjust to the new operating system instantaneously once connected. There’s no additional update specific to your vehicle or Apple CarPlay required.

Apple’s iOS 26 features expanded live translation capabilities, upgraded visial intelligence, and more.

Apple CarPlay new features and changes for iOS 26

Everything about the CarPlay experience from its appearance to available widgets, capabilities and apps is changing for the iOS 26 update. Apple’s new “Liquid Glass” transforms CarPlay’s aesthetic into a sleeker, more modern design. Widgets, once a CarPlay Ultra exclusive, are making their way to standard CarPlay. This makes your calendar, weather info, smart home controls and reminders easier to access from your vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Another exciting new capability is live activity support, which allows drivers to display real-time updates. You can view sports scores, track flights and packages, and more from your infotainment system thanks to this new CarPlay upgrade.

Video streaming is coming to CarPlay

One of the boldest and most exciting iOS 26 CarPlay features is video streaming via AirPlay. You will be able to stream video content through AirPlay from your vehicle’s screen once the update is rolled out. There are a few caveats to new CarPlay video streaming.

Drivers will only be able to stream video content via AirPlay when the vehicle is parked. This safeguard is designed to prevent iPhone users from accessing video content while driving and to avoid accidents. Additionally, brands have to support AirPlay streaming on their vehicles for this feature to work. If your car does not support AirPlay streaming and there are no available updates to add this capability to your vehicle, you’re out of luck.

What happens to your CarPlay if you don’t update your iPhone to iOS 26?

Failing to update your iPhone to iOS26 will restrict you from using any new CarPlay features. All the new capabilities are dependent on the update. Not every iPhone user enjoys operating system updates, as they could come with bugs or unwanted changes. However, Apple has made some big upgrades to CarPlay via this new system, and some features are worth updating your iPhone for.