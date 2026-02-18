This low-cost airline is relaunching flights between Europe and Kuala Lumpur

Low-cost long-haul airline AirAsia X is set to relaunch flights between London and Kuala Lumpur this summer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
From 26 June 2026 passengers will be able to fly between Gatwick and Kuala Lumpur International Airport via Bahrain.
The layover time in the Middle Eastern country will vary between 90 minutes to two hours, meaning the total travel time is around 16-and-a-half hours.
AirAsia X has said that fares booked before 22 February, for travel between 26 June and 30 November, start from €85 one-way, although the cheapest flights we could find for travel during these dates was a €185 one-way ticket from London to Kuala Lumpur.
In mid-November AirAsia X launched a direct route between Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and Kuala Lumpur, with a flight time of around 10-and-a-half hours.
Why AirAsia X previously pulled out of Europe
AirAsia X previously operated direct flights from London and Paris Orly to Kuala Lumpur, but these routes were cancelled in 2012.
At the time, the airline cited higher jet fuel prices, increased taxes and weakening demand as the reasoning behind the decision.
As early as 2014, AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes had expressed a wish to restart the London route.
Bahrain as a new hub for AirAsia X
While announcing the route, Fernandes, who is now the CEO of Capital A, AirAsia’s parent company, described Bahrain as a “strategic hub” for the airline’s routes to Europe.
“This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX’s growth,” he said. “Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth.
“Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors.”
AirAsia X has given no indication as to which destinations in Europe it may expand to next.
The airline currently serves 150 destinations, including cities across Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Uzbekistan.