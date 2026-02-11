TIME100 Health: Eric Dane | TIME

For the millions of people who have religiously tuned into Grey’s Anatomy for decades, actor Eric Dane will always be the charming and confident Dr. Mark Sloan. But off the screen, Dane has transitioned into the role of patient. In April 2025, the actor announced he had recently been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—ALS—which affects some 350,000 people worldwide and for which there is no cure. Most patients live 2 to 5 years after their symptoms start.
As he grapples with loss of function, Dane has become a dedicated advocate for others with his disease. He joined the board of directors of the nonprofit Target ALS, helping the organization surpass its end-of-year campaign to raise $500,000 for research, and launched a three-year “Push for Progress” campaign with the patient-led organization I AM ALS, aiming to secure more than $1 billion in federal funding for ALS research. In November, he appeared on NBC’s Brilliant Minds in a powerful role as a patient with ALS, hoping to draw attention to the reality many are facing.
“I’m trying to save my life,” Dane says, “and if my actions can move the needle forward for myself and countless others, I’m satisfied.”