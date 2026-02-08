Looking for the most recent Wordle answer? Click here for today’s Wordle hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, Connections: Sports Edition and Strands puzzles.

Today’s Wordle puzzle is a tough one. If you need a new starter word, check out our list of which letters show up the most in English words. If you need hints and the answer, read on.

Today’s Wordle hints

Before we show you today’s Wordle answer, we’ll give you some hints. If you don’t want a spoiler, look away now.

Wordle hint No. 1: Repeats

Today’s Wordle answer has one repeated letter.

Wordle hint No. 2: Vowels

Today’s Wordle answer has one vowel, but it’s the repeated letter, so you’ll see it twice.

Wordle hint No. 3: First letter

Today’s Wordle answer begins with E.

Wordle hint No. 4: Last letter

Today’s Wordle answer ends with D.

Wordle hint No. 5: Meaning

Today’s Wordle answer can mean to attach something firmly and deeply into something else.

TODAY’S WORDLE ANSWER

Today’s Wordle answer is EMBED.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Yesterday’s Wordle answer, Feb. 7, No. 1694 was BLEAT.

Recent Wordle answers

Feb. 3, No. 1690: WEIGH

Feb. 4, No. 1691: CHIDE

Feb. 5, No. 1692: SWOOP

Feb. 6, No. 1693: GAVEL





