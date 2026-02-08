Looking for the most recent Wordle answer? Click here for today’s Wordle hints, as well as our daily answers and hints for The New York Times Mini Crossword, Connections, Connections: Sports Edition and Strands puzzles.
Today’s Wordle puzzle is a tough one. If you need a new starter word, check out our list of which letters show up the most in English words. If you need hints and the answer, read on.
Read more: New Study Reveals Wordle’s Top 10 Toughest Words of 2025
Today’s Wordle hints
Before we show you today’s Wordle answer, we’ll give you some hints. If you don’t want a spoiler, look away now.
Wordle hint No. 1: Repeats
Today’s Wordle answer has one repeated letter.
Wordle hint No. 2: Vowels
Today’s Wordle answer has one vowel, but it’s the repeated letter, so you’ll see it twice.
Wordle hint No. 3: First letter
Today’s Wordle answer begins with E.
Wordle hint No. 4: Last letter
Today’s Wordle answer ends with D.
Wordle hint No. 5: Meaning
Today’s Wordle answer can mean to attach something firmly and deeply into something else.
TODAY’S WORDLE ANSWER
Today’s Wordle answer is EMBED.
Yesterday’s Wordle answer
Yesterday’s Wordle answer, Feb. 7, No. 1694 was BLEAT.
Recent Wordle answers
Feb. 3, No. 1690: WEIGH
Feb. 4, No. 1691: CHIDE
Feb. 5, No. 1692: SWOOP
Feb. 6, No. 1693: GAVEL