01/11/2025
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil
01/11/2025
Ubiratã - Paraná - Brasil

Trick or treat? Halloween in Orlando will be cool but won’t set a record

Trick or treat? Halloween in Orlando will be cool but won’t set a record

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a truly spooktacular Halloween night as the weather is shaping up to be the coolest it’s been in years across Central Florida.

High pressure is sliding east into the Southeast U.S., bringing us a calm and comfortable setup for Halloween.

A steady north breeze is ushering in a blast of crisp and dry air. In fact, the atmosphere will be so dry that moisture levels may drop close to record lows for this date!

Despite full sunshine, temperatures Friday afternoon will stay on the cool side, running 8–10 degrees below normal. Expect highs to struggle to reach the low 70s.

The coolest high temperature on record in Orlando on Halloween was 66 degrees, set in 1993. As of noon Friday, Orlando reached 69 degrees.

In 1958 and 1965, the high temperature on Halloween was 70 degrees, near this year’s high.

The record high in Orlando on Halloween is 91 degrees, set in 2019.

As the sun sets and trick-or-treaters hit the streets, temperatures will dip quickly into the mid-60s to mid-50s by evening, so you may want to add a light jacket over that costume.

Weekend

By early Saturday morning, it’ll be downright chilly in spots with lows in the mid-50s and some areas north and west of I-4 in the mid-40s.

The weekend looks fantastic overall. High pressure will remain in control on Saturday, keeping things dry and pleasantly cool. Expect highs in the mid- to upper 70s, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Most of the weekend stays dry, but late Sunday night could bring a slight uptick in rain chances, around 20–30%, mainly for northern areas.

Highs will inch up to the upper 70s and low 80s by Sunday afternoon.

Next Week

Looking ahead to next week, things get a bit uncertain. A low-pressure system could form near or just east of Florida early Monday, bringing a weak cold front through the region.

For now, only a small chance of rain, around 20%, is expected Monday, with drier conditions likely returning by Tuesday and beyond.

Copyright 2025 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.

