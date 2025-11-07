Últimas Notícias: Traficantes usam caixas de frutas para transportar drogas no PRResultado Mega Sena 2937: números desta quinta-feiraUpset and score predictions, matchup breakdowns for every gameQuina 6872: confira dezenas desta quinta-feiraMPPR em Guaíra faz chamado à população para receber relatos de falhas no fornecimento de energia elétrica para instrução de inquérito civilBolo de liquidificador: 4 receitas práticas e saborosas para o café da manhãOs benefícios de alugar uma casa por temporada em vez de hotel em OrlandoÔnibus de Curitiba têm botão contra assédio; 22 usos em 2025Homem denunciado pelo MPPR por ter abusado de vítima de 12 anos de idade em Borrazópolis é condenado a 25 anos de prisão por estupro de vulnerávelAs 5 melhores cartomantes online no Brasilresultado do sorteio desta quinta-feiraCriança de 12 anos morre após acidente com trave no ParanáPacers guard Mac McClung feels ‘very lucky to be’ in Indiana6 mitos e verdades sobre o consumo de leite e a saúde femininaOrquestra Sinfônica do Paraná leva música clássica gratuita para RMCDiploma Superior: como garantir as melhores vagas de empregoVai fazer Enem neste domingo? Veja regras para prova de redaçãoNota Paraná sorteia prêmios de até R$ 100 mil; veja ganhadores7 dicas para o seu e-commerce vender mais na Black FridayThree players, two spots, one last push for the semifinalsCuritiba cria o Dia de São Carlo Acutis, 1º santo milleniumFeijão da Fundação 2026 tem data definida; ingressos à vendaGaeco e Polícia Militar deflagram 2ª fase da Operação Passiflora, que apura organização criminosa voltada ao tráfico de drogas e comércio de armasIowa Lottery Powerball, Pick 3 Midday results for Nov. 5, 2025World Pianist Day: How Musicians, Artists, and Global Brands Celebratechuva retorna com força na sextaDeni Avdija Receiving All-Star Notice Already7 fatos sobre a hérnia de discoPrevisão do tempo para Curitiba nesta quinta-feira (06/11)Previsão do tempo em Colombo: nesta quinta-feira (06/11)9 receitas de saladas detox para o jantarresultado do sorteio desta quarta-feiraErika Kirk recounts seeing Charlie in the hospital after he was shotAgroglifo misterioso reaparece em plantação de Santa CatarinaAprovada isenção do Imposto de Renda para renda de até R$ 5 milResultado Lotofácil 3531: veja dezenas desta quarta-feira160 artistas transformam o Centro de Curitiba em galeria a céu aberto10 alimentos que aumentam a saciedadeUEFA Champions League updates: Man City-Dortmund, Brugge-BarcelonaPerguntas tratam da prática de bullying e de como e a quem noticiar esse crimeRoney Vilela fala sobre estreia de O Agente Secreto, Oscar e Wagner MouraConcurso literário infantojuvenil busca revelar talentos no ParanáAlicate universal: dicas para conservar e usar corretamenteFeira da Franquia 2025 em Curitiba: +100 oportunidades de negóciosAlmoço saudável: 5 pratos leves e práticos para o dia a dia MPPR denuncia por maus-tratos professora que agrediu crianças em sala de aula em um Centro Municipal de Educação Infantil de CastroComo a inteligência artificial e o Braille podem caminhar juntos pela inclusãoHighlights: Gaston defeats Atmane in Metz 2025 | ATP TourOBA e OBAFOG 2025 premiam estudantes e destaca participação das escolas públicasVeja como alimentação e atividade física ajudam a controlar o diabetesMPPR, em conjunto com outros órgãos, deflagra operações contra organização criminosa envolvida em fraudes eletrônicas, corrupção e tráfico de drogasCenso 2022: mais da metade dos paranaenses com 10 anos ou mais viviam em união conjugalO Crescente Impacto das Ferramentas de IA no Mundo dos Negócios de HojeEx-vereadora de Araucária investigada pelo MPPR por “rachadinha” é condenada a devolver R$ 711 mil ao erário e a pagar multa de R$ 45 milCarro na Madeira sem cartão de crédito e sem caução: instruções para turistasIncubada no Tecpar, empresa desenvolve bengala inteligente para deficientes visuaisUm país de Marias, Josés, Silvas e Santos: IBGE lança nova edição do Nomes no BrasilKansas City KS Based Truck Crash Injury Lawyer with Bull Attorneys Now Helping FedEx and Freight Wreck Victims StatewideVeja como o Sol em Escorpião e a Lua em Touro vão influenciar a sua vidaFalecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta terça-feira (04/11)Empresas de telemarketing serão identificadas em ligaçõesWhat Ended Diane Lane And Josh Brolin’s Marriage? Their Painful Divorce And A Domestic Abuse Arrest4 filmes que chegam ao cinema nesta semana de novembro7 receitas de lasanha vegana para o jantarResultado Mega Sena 2936: números desta terça-feiraCâmara de Curitiba aprova ampliação do Armazém da FamíliaCâmara de Curitiba aprova ampliação do Armazém da FamíliaWatch Bucks vs Raptors tonight; TV channel, time, streaming, oddsconfira resultado do sorteio desta terça-feiraMinistério Público do Paraná sediará Encontro Nacional de Defesa do Patrimônio Público em dezembroresultado do sorteio desta terça-feiraCarreta Saúde da Mulher tem equipe formada só por mulheres, inclusive a motorista5 dicas para se preparar para a menopausaWhere to watch Atletico Madrid Champions League match streaming free today; Start time, oddsFeira de Vinil tem preço de Black Friday e encontro de colecionadoresMPPR denuncia 25 pessoas investigadas na Operação Las Vegas, que desarticulou esquema ilegal de apostas digitaisBrasil registra quase 2.500 pessoas com nome Neymar, diz Censo5 dicas para controlar o perfeccionismo e a autocobrança para o EnemPrograma trata de fraudes tributárias e sonegação fiscal e do impacto negativo dessas práticas no dia a dia de toda a populaçãoSua TV box parou de funcionar? Entenda o esquema do gatonetMPPR empossa seis Promotores Substitutos nesta sexta-feira (7/11)Bairros mais disputados de Curitiba; veja a lista dos “queridinhos”WTA Finals tennis: Coco Gauff v Jasmine Paolini, Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula – live | WTA FinalsEncontro em Curitiba discute novidades no tratamento do câncer de mamaNovo voo vai ligar Foz do Iguaçu a Lima, no PeruBest Celebrity Shoes at 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala [PHOTOS]5 lançamentos da Netflix para a semana 03 a 09 de novembro 2025Falecimentos em Curitiba; Obituário desta segunda-feira (03/11)4 orações ao anjo Aladiah para atrair saúde, proteção e prosperidadeRui Hachimura Didn’t Know About Austin Reaves Until Crossing Up Giannis Antetokounmporesultado do sorteio desta segunda-feiraReceitas de forno: 4 pratos vegetarianos para o jantarResultado Lotofácil 3529: veja números desta segundaSTF acolhe recurso do MPPR e reconhece responsabilidade do Estado do Paraná por danos a vítimas da “Operação Centro Cívico”, ocorrida em 2015Sorteios das loterias mudam de horário a partir desta segunda-feiraGrande Curitiba ganha nova fábrica de veículos elétricos e híbridosLong-term use of melatonin supplements linked to higher risk of heart failure and deathFiscalização do MPPR em clínica de hemodinâmica de Umuarama identifica irregularidades em procedimentos médicos e possível fraude ao SUSCrimes violentos caem em Curitiba nos primeiros 9 meses de 2025PR-408, em Morretes, ficará em ‘Pare e Siga’ a partir desta terça