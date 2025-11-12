Vanna White and her boyfriend of 12 years John Donaldson have been back and forth about getting married for many years now, and a source tells Examiner that it’s causing tension at home as they continue to clash over their long-term future.

“They’ve talked about tying the knot and they looked dead set to make it happen later this year in Hawaii, but her schedule got in the way,” the source says. “Once again, Vanna is avoiding setting the date.”

The source adds that the longtime Wheel of Fortune letter-turner, 68, “wants to get married and then she doesn’t.” However, her “indecision is getting on John’s nerves.”

“It’s in limbo and she seems in no rush to take their relationship to the next level,” the source explains. “John loves her dearly and doesn’t see why they can’t commit to this now after more than a decade together, but Vanna won’t be pressured. Her career is taking up all her time and head space right now, so John’s going to have to wait. It’ll be a test of patience for sure.”

White and Donaldson, 57, have been together for over a decade and began dating in 2012 after a mutual friend brought him to one of White’s barbecues.

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘He’s really cute,’” White told People about her relationship with Donaldson in 2019. “We ended up talking for a long time that night.”

White was previously married to restaurateur George Santo Pietro, and they welcomed two children together during their marriage. However, they split in 2002.

This story Vanna White Is in ‘No Rush’ to Set a Wedding Date With Boyfriend of Over a Decade John Donaldson (Exclusive) first appeared on National Examiner. Add National Examiner as a Preferred Source by clicking here.