Viewers’ Guide — Inside Blizzard — Blizzard News

“Blizzard: The Next Chapter” features approximately 400 physical artifacts honoring the moments, releases, and memories from our very beginning to now—and beyond.
We’re kicking off 2026 with the Blizzard Showcase, a series of developer-led spotlights featuring big announcements, sneak peeks, and teases across our universes. As we look toward the future, this event celebrates the artists, makers, and visionaries behind our games, and our players who bring them to life, as we celebrate 35 years of community and craft.
Viewers’ Guide
Mark your calendars and catch each presentation live, or view on demand once concluded. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on… and with BlizzCon 2026 on the horizon, this is only the beginning.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/