Several major food recalls of products sold at Walmart have been issued in August, with federal officials warning people not to consume the items sold in select stores across half the country.

The impacted products include salads, ice cream and potentially radioactive shrimp.

Why It Matters

Undeclared allergens and potential radioactive contamination pose different but serious public-health concerns. Allergens such as sesame, soy, almond, walnut and pecan can trigger anaphylaxis in susceptible people, and repeated exposure to low levels of cesium-137 can increase the risk of cancer.

What To Know

The following three products sold at select Walmart stores in 23 states have been recalled:

Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit

On August 26, Taylor Fresh Foods announced a voluntary recall of Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz because some kits contained Asian Sesame Ginger dressing instead of the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, introducing undeclared sesame and soy allergens.

The company said the affected packages had code dates beginning with “TFRS” and “Best If Used By” dates through September 4, 2025, and had been distributed to stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Blue Bell’s Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream

On August 22, Blue Bell Creameries voluntarily recalled a limited number of Moo-llennium Crunch half-gallon cartons that were mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons.

The company said the error introduced undeclared almond, walnut and pecan and that affected cartons bore code 061027524 on the lid. Blue Bell said the affected distribution covered Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida panhandle, northwest Georgia, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and southwest Virginia. Consumers were instructed to return the product for a full refund.

A spokesperson for Blue Bell told Newsweek on Thursday that no illnesses have been reported and no additional incorrect packaging has been discovered to date.

Radioactive Shrimp Warning

On August 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised the public not to eat, sell or serve certain frozen shrimp imported from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after authorities detected cesium-137 in shipping containers linked to products from the Indonesian company.

The FDA said multiple distributors and retailers removed or recalled product lots and that affected distributions included states such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

The FDA placed the Indonesian firm on an import alert and coordinated with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and foreign regulators.

Manufacturers and retailers said they had removed or restricted sales of the affected lots and advised returns or disposal. The FDA said it would maintain heightened screening and had placed the Indonesian supplier on an import alert to block future shipments until compliance was verified. The agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection continued coordinating with Indonesian authorities to investigate the source of contamination.

A Walmart logo is displayed outside a store in San Diego on August 2, 2025.

Kevin Carter/Getty Images



What People Are Saying

A Walmart spokesperson previously told Newsweek regarding the shrimp: “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores. We are working with the supplier to investigate.”

What Happens Next

Consumers who purchased the recalled Taylor Farms salad kits were advised to contact Taylor Farms’ consumer line at 855-455-0098 for questions or obtain refunds at point of purchase.

Blue Bell directed consumers to return affected ice cream to the place of purchase for a refund and offered consumer support at 979-836-7977 or consumerrelations@bluebell.com.

For the shrimp advisory, the FDA recommended disposal of affected shrimp and consultation with a health-care provider if consumers believed they had been exposed to elevated levels of cesium; the agency said the levels detected in samples were below the Derived Intervention Level and unlikely to pose an acute hazard, but it cautioned that prolonged exposure could increase long‑term cancer risk.

Update, 08/29/2025, 3:05 a.m. ET: This article was updated with comment from Blue Bell Creameries.