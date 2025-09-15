NEED TO KNOW Walton Goggins has made his way to the 77th Emmy Awards — and he brought the reptiles

‘The White Lotus’ revealed on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s Red Carpet Live on Sunday, Sept. 14 that his look for the Emmys featured a few direct nods to his character, Rick Hatchett

“I had to make peace with the snakes,” Goggins, 53, joked

Walton Goggins brought a piece of Rick Hatchett with him to the 2025 Emmys Awards!

The White Lotus alum, 53, revealed during PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s Red Carpet Live show from the 2025 Emmy Awards that he channeled his character’s proximity to snakes from the hit HBO series — bringing a few less-frightening reptiles along with him on the red carpet.

“OK will check it out. I had to make peace with the snakes. So I’m surrounded by snakes tonight,” Goggins says, pointing to three pieces of snake jewelry he wore for the occasion at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

With an ouroboros on his left ring finger, a golden snake bracelet on the other wrist and a gold necklace with a Emerald snake-featuring touch to it, Goggins came ready for the ceremony. “So I have three snakes,” he adds. “I’m surrounded by snakes.”

Walton Goggins at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2025.

Goggins’ jewelry for the night came from David Yurman, including the three snake pieces: The Ouroboros Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds, Ouroboros Amulet 18K Yellow Gold with Malachite and Emerald and Ouroboros Band Ring in 18K Yellow Gold with Diamonds.

Along with the accessories, Goggins was decked out in custom Louis Vuitton, featuring a white single-breasted tuxedo jacket, white silk dress shirt, black trousers and a pair of black leather loafers. He completed the look with some shades.

Walton Goggins shows off his snake jewelry at the 2025 Emmys on Sept. 14, 2025.

After his snake revelation, Goggins added that he misses his White Lotus character “every day” — even down to the Hatchett’s attire.

“I think about him every day,” he tells PEOPLE’s Editor at Large and Host Janine Rubenstein, Entertainment Weekly‘s Editor-in-Chief Patrick Gomez. “Sometimes I’ll put on one of his shirts that I stole.”

Goggins is nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his work in the HBO series, one year after his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nomination back in 2024 for his performance in Fallout.

He is a three-time Emmy nominee now, while The White Lotus scored 23 nominations this year alone for its third season.

