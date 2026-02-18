Weather alert issued for strong thunderstorms in 5 Freeway north of LA until early Wednesday – Orange County Register

5 Freeway north of LA is the focus of an updated weather alert for strong thunderstorms issued at 11:21 p.m. on Tuesday by the National Weather Service. The alert is in effect until Wednesday Feb. 18, at 12:15 a.m.

Residents may experience wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

“At 11:20 p.m., Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Moorpark, or near Fillmore, moving east at 40 mph,” states the NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA. “Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.”

Locations impacted by the alert include Thousand Oaks, Acton, North Hollywood, Encino, Inglewood, Woodland Hills, Malibu, Agoura Hills, Venice, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Van Nuys, Culver City, Chatsworth, Universal City, Santa Clarita, Burbank, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and Northridge.

According to the NWS, “If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.”

The full list of affected locations includes:

5 Freeway corridor near Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Valley

Ventura County Beaches

Central Ventura County Valleys

Malibu

Los Angeles County Beaches

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles

Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area

Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area

Calabasas/Agoura Hills

San Fernando Valley

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys

Santa Susana Mountains

Western San Gabriel Mountains/Highway 14 Corridor

Eastern San Gabriel Mountains

San Gabriel Valley

When lightning looms: Expert safety tips for thunderstorms

Lightning strikes the United States approximately 25 million times each year, mostly during the summer. Lightning claims the lives of about 20 people annually, according to the NWS. The risk of lightning-related incidents escalates as thunderstorms draw near, reaching its peak when the storm directly looms overhead. However, it gradually recedes as the tempest moves

To ensure your safety during a thunderstorm, keep these recommendations in mind:

Lightning safety plan:

When venturing outdoors, it’s crucial to have a lightning safety plan in place.

Stay vigilant by monitoring the sky for ominous signs and listening for the telltale sound of thunder. If thunder is audible, it’s a clear indication of nearby lightning.

Seek shelter promptly in a safe location, preferably indoors.

Indoors safety measures:

Once you’ve found shelter indoors, abstain from using corded phones, electrical appliances, or plumbing fixtures, and refrain from approaching windows and doors.

Lightning can follow conductive pathways, and these precautions reduce the risk of electrical surges.

Wait for the all-clear:

After the last lightning strike or thunderclap, wait at least 30 minutes before resuming outdoor activities.

It’s important to remember that lightning can strike even when a storm seems to have passed, so exercise caution.

When indoor shelter isn’t available:

If you find yourself outdoors without access to indoor shelter during a thunderstorm, take these steps to maximize your safety:

Avoid open fields, hilltops, or ridge crests, as they expose you to greater lightning risk.

Steer clear of tall, isolated trees and other prominent objects. In wooded areas, stay close to lower stands of trees.

If you’re in a group, ensure that individuals are spaced out to prevent lightning current from transferring between people.

Camping in an open setting during a thunderstorm is strongly discouraged. If you have no alternative, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low-lying areas. It’s crucial to note that a tent provides no protection against lightning.

Do not approach water bodies, wet objects, or metal items. While water and metal don’t attract lightning, they conduct electricity effectively and can pose significant risks.

In summary, when facing the threat of lightning, vigilance and preparedness are your best allies. By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the chances of lightning-related accidents and prioritize your safety.

Mastering wet roads: Safety tips for heavy rainfall

Rain can turn roads into hazards. Stay informed and follow these tips from the NWS to ensure safety during heavy rainfall:

Beware of rapid water flow:

In heavy rain, refrain from parking or walking near culverts or drainage ditches, where swift-moving water can pose a grave danger.

Maintain safe driving distances:

Adhere to the two-second rule for maintaining a safe following distance behind the vehicle in front of you. In heavy rain, allow an additional two seconds of distance to compensate for reduced traction and braking effectiveness.

Slow down and stay cautious:

On wet roads, reducing your speed is crucial. Ease off the accelerator gradually and avoid abrupt braking to prevent skidding.

Choose your lane wisely:

Stick to the middle lanes to minimize the risk of hydroplaning. Outer lanes are more prone to accumulating water.

Prioritize visibility

Enhance your visibility in heavy rain by activating your headlights. Be particularly vigilant for vehicles in blind spots, as rain-smeared windows can obscure them.

Watch out for slippery roads:

Be extra careful during the first half hour after rain begins. Grime and oil on the road surface mix with water to make the road slippery.

Keep a safe distance from large vehicles:

Don’t follow large trucks or buses too closely. The spray created by their large tires reduces your vision. Take care when passing them as well; if you must pass, do so with caution.

Mind your windshield wipers:

Overloaded wiper blades can hinder visibility. If rain severely limits your sight, pull over and wait for conditions to improve. Seek refuge at rest areas or protected spots.

If the roadside is your only option, pull off as far as possible, preferably past the end of a guard rail, and wait until the storm passes. Keep your headlights on and turn on emergency flashers to alert other drivers of your position.

By following these safety measures, you can significantly reduce risks and ensure your well-being when heavy rain pours down. Stay informed about weather conditions and heed advice from local authorities to make your journey safe and sound.

