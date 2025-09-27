Pep Guardiola says everyone at Manchester City is looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker back to the Etihad Stadium.

We face his new side Burnley at 15:00 (UK) on Saturday in what will be our first meeting with the England international since he left in the summer.

After eight years and 18 trophies in sky blue, Walker has cemented a legacy as one of our most decorated players.

Ahead of seeing him again, Guardiola lavished our former No.2 in praise.

“Pretty sure everyone is happy to see him back. He is one of the players that have been unbelievable for us,” he said.

City v Burnley | Match preview

“The right back that defined our time here in the last 9-10 years so pretty sure he’ll get the credit from our fans cause he deserves it.”

“One of the greatest. Consistency and no injuries play every game, incredible figure in the locker room.

“Analyse one week and a month 8 nine years have been with us since Premier League, Champions League, 18 titles, always being there good and bad moments.

“For Kyle of course, it was tough last season and all of us. I don’t judge one behaviour of a short period – he was unbelievable.”

