Leeds United are back at Elland Road on Friday evening, taking on West Ham United in the Premier League. Ahead of the match, we want to ensure supporters have all of the relevant information they may need.

We would urge as many fans as possible to arrive in plenty of time for the game, turnstiles for home and away fans will open at 6.30pm – please note, kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

The Home Fan Zone and Away Fan Zone areas will be open from 6pm, with a variety of food and drink offerings available. Further information is available online here.

Billy’s Bar will open at 1pm, and all hospitality lounges for those with hospitality tickets will be available for entry from 5pm.

Please ensure you have your Season Ticket or Match Ticket downloaded ahead of the fixture to your Apple or Google Wallet before arriving at Elland Road and ensure your smartphone is fully charged.

A screenshot of your ticket or the email confirming your mobile ticket WILL NOT permit you entry into the stadium on a matchday. You need to download your mobile ticket from the link in your confirmation email. If you have an android phone, please also ensure that your NFC is switched on in your settings.

Our fixture against West Ham United will be our annual Remembrance match, being the closest home game we have to Remembrance Day. We will once again be welcoming a number of service men and women at the game, with a special rendition of The Last Post to be played along with a moment of silence ahead of kick-off.

The evening match will also be dedicated to the Premier League’s ongoing No Room For Racism campaign, for more information, please click here.

As always, you can join in with the fun activities in the Home Fan Zone, so make sure you check those out. Lucas the Kop Cat and our resident Face Painters will be in attendance, and you can find them in the Family Areas ahead of kick-off.

Our team of Wellbeing Officers will be working in each stand to support fans with various health and wellbeing matters at Elland Road for every home game. You can identify them through the light blue bibs they wear and if you need to get hold of a member of the Wellbeing Team for any help, please just ask your nearest steward.

If any supporters would like to use the prayer room, sensory room or quiet room, please contact matchday.safeguarding@leedsunited.com so they can assist and book in a time slot for you, when needed.

Matchday Incident Text Service:

The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of discrimination, tragedy chanting or inappropriate language and gestures. The club condemns this behaviour, and you could be breaking the law – this includes any form of inciting hate, such as racism, homophobia, sexism, anti-semetic or any other form of religious or political discrimination.

Tough measures and sanctions are also in place across all English football leagues to tackle other dangerous and illegal behaviours within football grounds, and this involves but is not limited to fans entering the pitch, the use of pyros and throwing objects.

During our recent game against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, some of these illegal behaviours were on show with Leeds United supporters throwing objects towards the pitch. We would like to remind all fans attending matches that there are consequences to your actions, and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any supporters behaving in such a way.

To report any incidents during visits to Elland Road, please text LEEDS along with any relevant information around the incident, your name and ticket details to 60006 as soon as you can. You will then receive an automated response which means that your report has been logged and will be looked into.

We are asking all supporters to allow as much time as possible when travelling to the stadium, to try and help with traffic delays and congestion.

Please can all supporters also bear in mind when using bus services, cars or taxis to be careful when and where they are getting out of any vehicles. Those who disembark on the M621 and walk down the road are creating dangerous situations, and anyone who is blocking the roundabout, any junctions or pedestrian crossings are causing further problems with congestion.

Please note below the changes to parking prices at all Leeds City Council Car Parks surrounding Elland Road. Payment is by cash only.

Cars: £12

People Carrier/Minibus: £24

Coaches: £60

The Leeds United Park and Ride service will be in operation in partnership with Hunters Coaches. Sites are operated at Temple Green and Stourton with the service starting two and-a-half hours before kick-off.

Please be aware that tickets cannot be purchased on the day, you must book in advance. Tickets can be purchased for all home matches, three weeks in advance of the fixture. Click here to purchase your Park and Ride tickets.

For safety and security reasons, the bottom of the John Charles West Stand car park will be sterile and there will be no opportunity for fans to gather in this area. Lowfields Road will be closed post-match for vehicular movement. No vehicles will be allowed to move on Lowfields Road until fans have left the area, this could delay you for up to 20 minutes after the final whistle.

The above measures are implemented for the safety and security of all supporters.

We would like to remind supporters that children under the age of two years will not be permitted entry into the ground due to Health and Safety reasons. Ticket holders aged two to 15 years must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or above and be seated adjacent in the stadium bowl. Unaccompanied children under the age of 16 years will not be admitted into the stadium.

Please always ensure your safety and the safety of others.

For all other matchday information for fixtures at Elland Road, including accessibility, prohibited items and more, please click here.