MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 11: Antonio Conte, Head Coach of SSC Napoli is taken down the tunnel after being shown a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on January 11, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Antonio Conte praised his Napoli players after a 2-2 draw against Inter on Sunday: ‘You showed who you are,’ the Italian tactician said, according to Il Mattino.
Napoli coach Conte was delighted with his players’ performance in a 2-2 draw against Inter at San Siro on Sunday.
What Conte said after Inter 2-2 Napoli
“You were a proper team, and you showed who you are,” Conte reportedly told his players in the dressing room after the game.
The Partenopei secured a draw thanks to a Scott McTominay brace after the Nerazzurri had taken the lead twice with Federico Dimarco and a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty kick goal.
The spot kick, awarded after a VAR check, infuriated Conte, who kicked a ball and screamed in the face of the fourth official on the touchline, receiving a straight red card.
Italian sources, including Il Mattino, claim that Conte risks getting a two-game ban, meaning he would be forced to watch from the stands against Parma on Wednesday and Sassuolo on Saturday.