What happened in court today for former Michigan coach

22/01/2026
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore appeared in court today for a probable cause conference.

Moore arrived to the courtroom with his wife, who sat in the first row behind the defense during proceedings.

The judge adjourned the probable cause conference after the defense asked for 30 days to review statements the complaining witness made to the University of Michigan.

Speaking to the media, Ellen Michaels, Moore’s lawyer, reiterated that Moore is innocent.

“Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges,” she said. “Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint. We’ve requested that this court grant a Frank’s hearing because this warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy. Thank you.”

The complaining witness is an athletic department employee with whom Moore was accused of having an inappropriate romantic relationship. That alleged relationship was the reason for Moore’s firing as Michigan’s head football coach.

Prosecutors were instructed to respond to the defense’s request by Feb. 2, a hearing on that motion is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. That hearing is also in-person at the courtroom.

Depending on the outcome, a new date will be set for the probable cause hearing. Assuming discovery is cleared, the next probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 19 at 9 a.m.

Moore faces charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore was arrested on Dec. 10 after a 911 call was placed from a woman reporting that a man was attacking her in a Pittsfield Township apartment.

Moore was later detained and reportedly placed in protective custody by mental health professionals.

Background

The University of Michigan fired Moore on Wednesday, Dec. 10, following an investigation that found he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

In a statement, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said, “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

At Moore’s Dec. 12 arraignment, prosecutors stated that Moore and the staff member “had an intimate relationship for a number of years.”

They added that on Monday, Dec. 8, the staff member ended the relationship, but Moore continued to make numerous calls and send texts that the victim did not respond to.

The victim reported this to the University of Michigan, which led to Moore’s termination.

Prosecutors say after he was fired on Dec. 10, Moore showed up at the victim’s apartment, opened a kitchen drawer, and grabbed “several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors,” then threatened to harm himself.

Moore allegedly said, “I’m gonna kill myself, I’m gonna make you watch,” and “my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life.”

Prosecutors said Moore left the residence after the victim threatened to call a lawyer and the police.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS tether, undergo mental health treatment and have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2025 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.



36 Hours in Mexico City: Things to Do and See
36 Hours in Mexico City: Things to Do and See

10 a.m. Navigate a dizzying market When Mexico City was still the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan, the district of La Merced, in the southeastern edge of the Historic Center, served…

Southwest passenger throws pizza after man 'flirts' with his wife
Southwest passenger throws pizza after man 'flirts' with his wife

You wanna pizza me? A food fight erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines flight after a passenger had a meltdown because he thought another man was flirting with his wife. A…

Paraná

Proteja seu pet do calor: veja cuidados importantes para adotar no verão

  • January 22, 2026
Proteja seu pet do calor: veja cuidados importantes para adotar no verão
Brasil

Freiburg mit historischer Minus-Kulisse – Die falsche 9

  • January 22, 2026
Freiburg mit historischer Minus-Kulisse – Die falsche 9
Europe

What happened in court today for former Michigan coach

  • January 22, 2026
What happened in court today for former Michigan coach
Mundo

Jesse Minter cancels second interview with Browns

  • January 22, 2026
Jesse Minter cancels second interview with Browns
Paraná

Em Curitiba, Ministério Público do Paraná oferece denúncia por homicídio contra homem que usou carro para atingir taxista em meio a desentendimento no trânsito

  • January 22, 2026
Em Curitiba, Ministério Público do Paraná oferece denúncia por homicídio contra homem que usou carro para atingir taxista em meio a desentendimento no trânsito
Mundo

Sherrone Moore court recap, what happened with ex-Michigan coach today

  • January 22, 2026
Paraná

Vegetação de restinga em Matinhos é danificada durante shows

  • January 22, 2026
Vegetação de restinga em Matinhos é danificada durante shows
Brasil

Graduados podem concorrer a vagas remanescentes na Escola de Comunicações e Artes da USP

  • January 22, 2026
Graduados podem concorrer a vagas remanescentes na Escola de Comunicações e Artes da USP
Europe

36 Hours in Mexico City: Things to Do and See

  • January 22, 2026
36 Hours in Mexico City: Things to Do and See
Mundo

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour and 30-Date Madison Square Garden Residency

  • January 22, 2026
Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour and 30-Date Madison Square Garden Residency

