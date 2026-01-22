What happened in court today for former Michigan coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore appeared in court today for a probable cause conference.

Moore arrived to the courtroom with his wife, who sat in the first row behind the defense during proceedings.

The judge adjourned the probable cause conference after the defense asked for 30 days to review statements the complaining witness made to the University of Michigan.

Speaking to the media, Ellen Michaels, Moore’s lawyer, reiterated that Moore is innocent.

“Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges,” she said. “Today, on behalf of Mr. Moore, we filed a motion to quash the arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint. We’ve requested that this court grant a Frank’s hearing because this warrant was issued based on false and misleading statements presented as fact. We’re confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs. Mr. Moore and his family respectfully ask for your privacy. Thank you.”

The complaining witness is an athletic department employee with whom Moore was accused of having an inappropriate romantic relationship. That alleged relationship was the reason for Moore’s firing as Michigan’s head football coach.

Prosecutors were instructed to respond to the defense’s request by Feb. 2, a hearing on that motion is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. That hearing is also in-person at the courtroom.

Depending on the outcome, a new date will be set for the probable cause hearing. Assuming discovery is cleared, the next probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 19 at 9 a.m.

Moore faces charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

Moore was arrested on Dec. 10 after a 911 call was placed from a woman reporting that a man was attacking her in a Pittsfield Township apartment.

Moore was later detained and reportedly placed in protective custody by mental health professionals.

Background

The University of Michigan fired Moore on Wednesday, Dec. 10, following an investigation that found he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

In a statement, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said, “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

At Moore’s Dec. 12 arraignment, prosecutors stated that Moore and the staff member “had an intimate relationship for a number of years.”

They added that on Monday, Dec. 8, the staff member ended the relationship, but Moore continued to make numerous calls and send texts that the victim did not respond to.

The victim reported this to the University of Michigan, which led to Moore’s termination.

Prosecutors say after he was fired on Dec. 10, Moore showed up at the victim’s apartment, opened a kitchen drawer, and grabbed “several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors,” then threatened to harm himself.

Moore allegedly said, “I’m gonna kill myself, I’m gonna make you watch,” and “my blood is on your hands, you ruined my life.”

Prosecutors said Moore left the residence after the victim threatened to call a lawyer and the police.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond and is required to wear a GPS tether, undergo mental health treatment and have no contact with the victim.