What time is 'The Traitors' on tonight? What to know

“The Traitors” Season 4 continues as deceit within the group of murderers takes place.
Four Faithfuls have been murdered: Ian Terry, Rob Cesternino, Caroline Stanbury and Monét X Change, and four Faithfuls have been banished, including Porsha Williams, Tiffany Mitchell, Michael Rappaport and Ron Funches. So far, only one Traitor has been banished: Donna Kelce.
The three remaining Traitors are continuing their killings, except that one of them is now getting a bit suspicious of their fellow contestants. On top of that, Rob Rausch voted against his fellow Traitor Lisa Rinna at the roundtable. After multiple failed attempts to sniff out the Traitors, will the next one finally be caught, or will another Faithful be sent home?
Here’s what time “Traitors” comes on tonight and the “Traitors” release schedule.
What day does ‘Traitors’ come out?
“The Traitors” Season 4 began on Jan. 8 with the first three episodes. New episodes air every Thursday until the finale and reunion on Feb. 26.
‘Traitors’ Season 4 release schedule
Here is the release schedule for “The Traitors” Season 4:
- Jan. 8: Episodes 1, 2 and 3
- Jan. 15: Episodes 4 and 5
- Jan. 22: Episode 6
- Jan. 29: Episode 7
- Feb. 5: Episode 8
- Feb. 12: Episode 9
- Feb. 19: Episode 10
- Feb. 26: Finale + Reunion
What time does ‘Traitors’ come out?
Episode 7 for “The Traitors” Season 4 airs on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 9 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. Arizona time and 6 p.m. PT.
What is ‘Traitors’ streaming on?
“The Traitors” Season 4 is streaming exclusively on Peacock.
A Peacock plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The Premium Peacock subscription costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, and the Premium Plus plan can be purchased for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year.
