What's open and closed for Presidents Day 2026?

Long before Presidents Day became a prime excuse for retailers to have a sale, it was the country’s first official holiday honoring a single American.

It started in 1879 as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday alone but has expanded over time. Depending on the state and its official language around the holiday, you can find references to it honoring Washington alone, Washington and Abraham Lincoln, the office of the president or even all of the presidents in American history.

The different meanings lead to different ways the name of the holiday is accurately written. The most common form, “Presidents Day,” suggests it celebrates the office or all presidents. But it could also accurately be “Presidents’ Day,” as a day that belongs to more than one president. And if you still consider it to be just Washington’s birthday, it is written as belonging to one person, or “President’s Day.”

In Colorado, it’s actually not officially called any of those. The state statute identifying holidays lists it as “the third Monday in February, commonly called Washington-Lincoln day.”

Whatever you call it, here is a bit of history and a guide to what is open or closed for the holiday:

When is Presidents Day 2026?

It is on Feb. 16. While it used to be celebrated on Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22), it was moved in 1971 to the third Monday of February.

Is Presidents Day a federal holiday?

Yes. Presidents Day has been a federal holiday in one form or another since 1879.

Technically, the holiday is still called “Washington’s Birthday” in section 6103(a) of title 5 of the United States Code, the law that identifies holidays for federal employees.

Is Presidents Day a Colorado state holiday?

Yes. The Colorado Department of Revenue lists it as a state holiday.

What is closed on Presidents Day?

Federal and state offices are closed on Presidents Day. Nonessential government offices, such as courts and most agencies, are closed.

Stock markets and banks are also closed.

Retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies are typically open but could have limited hours.

Are schools open on Presidents Day?

Most Colorado K-12 schools will not have class, although you should consult your school to confirm.

Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on the holiday, so there will be no delivery.

If you need to send something, UPS pickup and delivery services are available on Presidents Day, while FedEx offers “modified service.”

Nate Trela covers trending news in Colorado and Utah for the USA TODAY Network.