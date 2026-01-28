ATP Tour
When do Sinner & Djokovic play their Australian Open QF matches on Wednesday?
Sinner meets Shelton, Djokovic faces Musetti
January 27, 2026
Peter Staples
Novak Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown.
By Sam Jacot
Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will continue their Australian Open campaigns on Wednesday when they take to court in quarter-final action.
The two-time defending champion Sinner will face eighth seed Ben Shelton in the next stage of his three-peat attempt at the hard-court major. The Italian, who has not lost in Melbourne since 2023, will open the evening session not before 7 p.m. AEDT / 3 a.m. EST. Sinner leads Shelton 8-1 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series.
Earlier in the day on Rod Laver Arena, record 10-time titlist Djokovic will meet Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti, with the match not before 2:30 p.m. AEDT / 11:30 p.m. EST Wednesday. Djokovic will be aiming to earn his 103rd win at the major, surpassing Roger Federer as the outright leader for most victories in the tournament’s history.
If Sinner and Djokovic both advance, they will face off in the semi-finals on Friday.