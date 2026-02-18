Where Detroit Red Wings are at in 2026 Winter Olympics hockey tourney

Detroit Red Wings share thoughts on Olympics, traveling to Italy
Detroit Red Wings Moritz Seider & Dylan Larkin, January 2026 in Detroit.
MILAN – All three Detroit Red Wings at the 2026 Winter Olympics will play in the quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament.
One of them will go home when it’s done.
Lucas Raymond’s Sweden was the last team to advance to play on Wednesday, Feb. 18, taking down Latvia on Tuesday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Earlier in the day, Moritz Seider’s Germany beat France, moving on to play Slovakia in the next round.
Larkin’s USA earned a bye into the quarterfinals when the Americans improved to 3-0 after polishing off Germany in the last of preliminary round action. Now Larkin will play Raymond, as USA and Sweden line up to meet at on Wednesday (3:10 p.m., USA Network) for a berth in the semifinals.
How they got there
USA defeated Latvia, Denmark and Germany in round-robin play. Larkin earned his only point, an assist, in the game against Germany, but he’s been a threat to score and he’s been a key part of the penalty kill.
Germany beat Denmark, then lost to USA and to Latvia in Group C play. Germany topped France on Tuesday in qualification play to advance. Seider has two assists in four games.
Sweden played an indifferent game against Italy – the only team of the 12 at the Olympics not to have a single NHL player on the roster – and won, looked absent in a loss to Finland, and allowed a late goal to Slovakia in the final game that affected group standings. Raymond, however, has had a great tournament, with a goal and seven assists in four games.
What’s next
Canada has the No. 1 seed, USA is No. 2, Slovakia is No. 3 and Finland is No. 4. The tournament reseeds after every round, but there were no upsets in the qualification round. So in the quarterfinals, Finland will play Switzerland (No. 5), Slovakia will face Germany (No. 6) and USA will play Sweden (No. 7) and Canada faces the lowest-ranked team left, No. 8 Czechia.
All the quarterfinals are on Wednesday.
The semifinals are on Friday; those do reseed, with the top seed facing the lowest seed for a spot