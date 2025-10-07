NFL Week 5 best bets: Why we like Eagles and Lions on Sunday
Need help making your picks ahead of Sunday? Lorenzo Reyes shares his best bets for Week 5 games.
- The Detroit Lions will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.
- Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 5, 2025.
- The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be streamed on NFL+.
- Entering the matchup, the Lions have a 3-1 record, while the Bengals are 2-2.
Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season continues with the Detroit Lions traveling to Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. the Lions, today’s matchup, the NFL Week 5 schedule, TV lineup and more.
2025 Cincinnati Bengals schedule
2025 Cincinnati Bengals record
2025 Detroit Lions schedule
2025 Detroit Lions record
