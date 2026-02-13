Who is Mishka Silva? All about Tobey Maguire’s 20-year-old girlfriend and the age gap sparking debate

Maguire’s daughter Ruby, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, is 19 years old, making her almost exactly the same age as Silva.
The former couple married in 2007 and share two children, Ruby and 15-year-old son Otis. They separated in 2016, and their divorce was finalised in 2020. Despite the split, Maguire and Meyer are understood to have maintained a close friendship and continue to co-parent their children together.
What is actually going on?
No official confirmation of a romantic relationship has been made by either party, and the available evidence amounts to a few photographs and an Instagram story showing two people sitting close to one another at a sporting event.
What is clear is that the internet has made up its mind regardless, with opinions ranging from supportive to deeply sceptical about the nature of their connection.
Whatever the truth behind the photographs, one thing is certain: Mishka Silva has gone from a rising social media influencer to a globally recognised name almost overnight.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
