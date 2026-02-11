Why AppLovin Stock Was Moving Higher Today

Shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) were moving higher today as the fast-growing adtech company continued to bounce back after last week’s sell-off ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report tomorrow.

Yesterday, the stock jumped after a short-seller, CapitalWatch, retracted its accusation last month that the company was laundering money, and today it got a bullish note from Wall Street.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

As of 11:01 a.m. ET, the stock was up 2.7% on the news.

Image source: Getty Images.

The biggest piece of news out on AppLovin was that UBS lowered its price target on the stock from $840 to $686, reflecting the stock’s recent pullback, but maintained a buy rating on the stock.

In the note, UBS said that AppLovin benefited from strong return on ad spend (ROAS) from its AI engine, Axon 2.0, as well as growing e-commerce spend and increasing advertiser adoption.

That came out one day after Jefferies reiterated a buy rating and a price target of $860 on the stock, saying that many of the recent concerns that have driven the stock lower were overblown.

Expectations seem to be improving heading into AppLovin’s fourth-quarter report, and digital advertising giants Alphabet and Meta Platforms reported strong results for their fourth quarters, showing robust advertising demand.

Analysts expect the company to report $1.61 billion in revenue, up 48.1% from the quarter a year ago, and for adjusted earnings per share to increase from $2.07 to $3.07.

Other analysts have also reported strong growth in Axon adoption, so the signs are there for a post-earnings pop in AppLovin. We’ll get the full story tomorrow afternoon when the adtech company reports earnings.

Before you buy stock in AppLovin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AppLovin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004… if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005… if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.