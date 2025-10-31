Grand Theft Auto VI fans are worried that the recent announcement regarding a brand new Rockstar Games title, which will potentially release sometime in 2026, could have a knock-on effect regarding GTA VI’s own release date.

Fans just cannot help themselves when it comes to doomposting about a potential second GTA 6 delay, to the point that it almost seems as if they’re trying to will one into existence.

Most of the time, these concerns are completely unfounded and based on very little information. However, the recent news of a different upcoming Rockstar Games published title has a bit more basis to it, because it does seem very unlikely that the publisher would be willing to release two massive titles so close to one another.

As revealed during their recently published 2025 Q3 investors call meeting (thank you Rockstar Intel for the source), Remedy Entertainment’s Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake is seemingly still on track for its projected 2026 release date.

This means, based on Remedy Entertainment’s official production timelines, that we could end up getting our hands on it as early as October 2026.

Promo artwork of GTA 6 character Brian Heder, Rockstar Games

In case you’re a little confused as to how this is relevant to Grand Theft Auto VI’s release, both Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games have confirmed that Rockstar Games is publishing the Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake.

Now, if we assume that GTA VI is still on track for May 2026, that could potentially mean that Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake will drop less than five months after its release.

So, is Rockstar Games truly willing to cannibalize its own market by releasing two huge titles so close together? Or could Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake’s projected release date confirm that we may not be getting GTA VI until 2027?

Over on the r/GTA6 subreddit in a thread discussing the news, fans opinions seem decidedly mixed.

“While I do have a 95% belief that the May 26 release date is gonna stick, the Max Payne remakes don’t rule out a delay”, commented user Various_Carob_5752.

“It seems highly unlikely regardless because Rockstar almost never delays an official full release date but anything can happen. While I have faith it’s not getting delayed again, nothing is final until GTA 6 goes gold.”

“I have such high hopes that Rockstar won’t delay after confirming an official release date, but anything is still possible I guess. Max Payne wouldn’t influence that at all, it would just be delayed as well”, replied user uhhhgreeno.

Guess we’ll have to wait until Rockstar Games releases that third trailer to confirm either way.

Which I’m sure will be coming any day now… probably.