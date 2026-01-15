Clint Dempsey reacts to USA’s World Cup draw: ‘I wouldn’t say it’s easy’
AC Milan will begin Thursday’s match at Como without star forward Christian Pulisic.
The team’s leading scorer was not included in the starting lineup for the matchup at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, which sees the sixth-place side in Serie A hosting the second-place side.
Pulisic is on the bench, with Milan deploying Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku in a two-striker setup.
Milan coach Max Allegri admitted last week that Pulisic was still not at full fitness after missing a month with a hamstring injury earlier in the season.
The U.S. men’s national team star missed a game against Lazio on Nov. 29, returning quickly from that setback by scoring three goals in his next three games.
Pulisic has played the full match for Milan in back-to-back games, both of which ended in draws.
Allegri has been forced to exercise caution with the American to avoid a more serious injury, particularly with another game against Lecce coming up on Sunday.
One of the Milan coach’s biggest frustrations this season is the lack of minutes Pulisic and Leão have shared on the pitch.
The duo has played just three times together this season, with Leão suffering from his own injury issues.
The Rossoneri will need both players fit and firing if they hope to continue their title challenge.
AC Milan comes into Thursday’s match in second place, six points behind first-place Inter with a game in hand.
Allegri’s side is riding an 18-game league unbeaten run, managing to avoid defeat since the opening day of the season.