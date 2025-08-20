In the latest close session, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) was down 2.83% at $192.63. The stock’s performance was behind the S&P 500’s daily loss of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500’s gain of 2.49%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Snowflake Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 27, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.26, showcasing a 44.44% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 24.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.06 per share and a revenue of $4.52 billion, indicating changes of +27.71% and +24.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Snowflake Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts’ favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there’s been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Snowflake Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Snowflake Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 186.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.47, which means Snowflake Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that SNOW currently has a PEG ratio of 8.58. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company’s expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday’s trading, the Internet – Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.