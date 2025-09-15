Why Texans’ rookie RB Woody Marks has Toy Story and Halloween to thank for his nickname originally appeared on The Sporting News

Houston Texans rookie running back Woody Marks has a bright future. He also has a great nickname.

The Texans picked Marks in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of USC.

He had spent his first four college seasons at Mississippi State, but it was only with the Trojans where he fully broke out.

Marks ran 198 times for 1,133 yards and nine TDs in the 2024 season. He also caught 47 passes for 321 yards.

He’s actually a potential receiving star, having caught 60 passes in his first season at Mississippi State and then a remarkable 83 catches in his second season there.

But that all pales in comparison to why he’s called Woody.

What is Woody Marks’ full name?

Woody Marks’ real name is Jo’quavious Dequane Marks.

How did Woody Marks get his nickname?

Woody Marks has Toy Story and Halloween to thank for his nickname.

This story was told on the ESPN broadcast of the draft.

When Marks was growing up, he loved the Toy Story movies.

So for seven consecutive Halloweens, he dressed up as the Woody character.

You know him, the cowboy fella, “There’s a snake in my boot,” the kind-hearted toy who wants to save all the toys from whatever danger they find themselves in during that given movie.

Well, that was Marks’ guy, and he always repped him at Halloween.

Apparently, when you rock the same Halloween costume for seven years in a row, it sticks.

And so Jo’quavious Marks is known to the entire world as Woody Marks.

