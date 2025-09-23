Will Katrina Kaif make her pregnancy news official soon? Photo of her flaunting her baby bump during an ad shoot goes viral

Speculation surrounds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal about a possible pregnancy. A photo from an ad shoot showing Katrina with what appears to be a baby bump has gone viral. This reignited rumors that began in July after a video surfaced. A fan-made post further fueled the speculation. Katrina was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’.

Rumors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Like always, the couple has refrained from making any comment on the reports. Now, amid speculations, photo of Katrina has gone viral from an ad shoot where she is seen flaunting her baby bump.Check out the photo here:

In what is being called as the BTS photo from an ad shoot, Katrina is seen posing in a maroon gown. She is seen flaunting her baby bump.

As soon as the photo made its way onto social media, likes and comments poured in from all sides. While one user wrote, ‘So so happy for her…. Congratulations!’ another one added, ‘My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming. Congratulations.’ A fan also commented, ‘For a moment I thought it was some throwback to pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations.’

Speculation about Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy started on July 30, after a video of her and Vicky at a ferry port in Mumbai went viral. Wearing an oversized white shirt and baggy pants, her casual outfit and careful walk made fans wonder if she was expecting. Comments like “Is she pregnant?” and “Looks like she is” quickly flooded the post, sending the internet into a frenzy.Earlier, Katrina’s New Year’s Eve post in a polka-dot dress had already sparked pregnancy rumors. Many on social media linked her outfit to the so-called Bollywood “polka-dot pregnancy myth,” comparing it to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, who were seen in similar prints while expecting. However, a flowy dress and a viral video alone don’t confirm a baby bump, and the speculation largely remained unproven.

Rumors peaked on August 7, when a viral post claimed that Vicky and Katrina were expecting their first child in October or November. However, it was soon revealed that the post was fan-made and didn’t come from Katrina, Vicky, or their close circle. Social media users quickly debunked the claim, with one sarcastically asking, “Does Katrina know she’s pregnant?” and another commenting, “They didn’t confirm, and you’re already spreading rumors!”The post, featuring baby footprints and a ‘family of three’ caption, appeared more like creative fan fiction than an official announcement.Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi. However she has not announced any other upcoming project but is expected to be a part of YRF’s ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. Vicky, on the other hand, after delivering the blockbuster ‘Chhaava’ will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.