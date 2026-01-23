Georgia Org


Southeast: Ice To Cause Power Outages, Travel Woes

Winter Storm Fern is gearing up to make a cross-country trek late this week and into the weekend, bringing winter weather impacts to over half of the country’s population.

On this page, you’ll find maps to help you track the storm. Check back throughout the event, as the maps will update frequently with the latest information.

(MORE: Winter Storm Fern Forecast)

Current Conditions

imageimage

Alerts

imageimage

How Bad Could It Get?

This index, from NOAA’s National Weather Service, attempts to scale the impacts from winter weather, taking into account factors such as snowfall, accumulated snow on rooftops, ice accumulation, the potential for a flash freeze, and blowing snow. Not all factors are in play in a given winter storm.

Timing

imageimage
(The green shadings depict where rain is expected. Areas that are shaded blue are expected to see snow. Purple-shaded locations may see either rain or snow. Areas in pink are expected to see sleet or freezing rain (ice).)
imageimage
imageimage
imageimage
imageimage
Snow And Ice Outlooks

This map shows where heavy snow is most possible during Winter Storm Fern from through Monday. Areas in the purple and pink contours have the best chances of significant accumulating snow, possibly mixed with sleet.

imageimage
(Ice accumulations of 0.25 inches or greater are considered disruptive and can damage trees and power lines. Dangerous travel conditions are expected as well.)

Temperatures

imageimage
imageimage
imageimage
imageimage

Caitlin Kaiser graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with both an undergraduate and graduate degree in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences before starting her career as a digital meteorologist with weather.com.



