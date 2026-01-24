Winter storm warnings issued for NYC, NJ, CT – NBC New York

What to Know
- Preliminary forecasts show 8-12 inches of snow can be expected for much of the tri-state area, including New York City, the Hudson Valley, nearly all of New Jersey and into Connecticut; areas along the coast may see slightly lower totals.
- The forecast hinges on the track of the low-pressure system and the resulting temperature profile in the atmosphere. The picture will become clearer over the course of the day Friday.
- The Northeast will get hit hardest Sunday afternoon and evening, with residual light snow early Monday. Expect a travel mess. Parents are anticipating school closures or remote learning, too.
- Once the storm moves out, extreme cold is expected to linger for at least a week.
A monster winter storm is sweeping across much of the U.S. through this weekend, dumping up to a foot of snow onto the New York City area and unleashing havoc across the country.
Winter storm warnings have been issued for the entire tri-state area.
Follow the latest developments, including storm timing, official news conferences, and what to expect in your neighborhood, as we prepare for what will be our biggest snowstorm in years.