Witness the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight — Diablo Immortal — Blizzard News

Prepare to witness what’s coming next for Diablo Immortal. On February 11th, tune in to the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight for major updates across Diablo IV, Diablo II: Resurrected, and a first look at what awaits in Diablo Immortal this year.











The 2026 Game Roadmap Revealed





A year of rising threats, expanding lore, and new frontiers across Sanctuary. In the year ahead, Diablo Immortal will carry players deeper into a world shaped by corruption, conflict, and consequences–through a new chapter of its ongoing story, a powerful force returning to claim dominion, and a frontier where old scars and new dangers collide. We’ll be unveiling the roadmap live during the Diablo 30th Anniversary Spotlight.





A new Class Awakens





A shunned and dangerous warrior—one long whispered of in taverns, temples, and dying breaths—will finally emerge from the darkness.





A New Region to explore





Venture into a harsh frontier arriving throughout 2026, where corruption festers and forgotten horrors claw their way back into the world.





The Return of a Malevolent Force





An infamous villain whose shadow once scarred Sanctuary returns to spread their corruption once more.





Tribute to the Faithful





Watch our segment to unlock a limited‑time promo code containing 10 Legendary Crests, Legendary Gear, 50,000 Gold, and more! A gift for those who brave our dark celebration.





Subscribe at YouTube.com/DiabloImmortal and be the first to witness every new revelation, every rising terror, and every infernal gift waiting in the year ahead, and remember to step through the gates on February 11th at 2pm PST.





Join us in the Diablo Immortal Discord for More





Fresh off the Spotlight, join our developers live in the Diablo Immortal Discord to talk through all that’s to come for Diablo Immortal. Head over to discord.gg/DiabloImmortal and join the server so you don’t miss it!





In the Diablo Spotlight broadcast, we’ll also have major updates across all Diablo games to share. Tune-in to our official Twitch and YouTube channels to catch the broadcast.





Things are heating up in Sanctuary, you won’t want to miss what’s brewing.



—The Diablo Immortal Team