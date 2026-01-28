Woman killed, 6 injured in H-1 Freeway crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A woman was killed and six others injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the H-1 Freeway Tuesday.
It happened at around 1:40 p.m. in the left eastbound lanes just before the Kaamilo Street overpass.
Emergency Medical Services said a 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 3-year-old boy was among four people hospitalized in serious condition. Two women, ages 23 and 55, and a 28-year-old man, were also listed in serious condition.
Two men, ages 27 and 29, were hospitalized in stable condition.
Oahu #hitraffic 1/27/26 2:18PM: H-1 Eastbound is being diverted to the Waimalu off-ramp (Exit 10) due to earlier MVC. Please proceed with caution, use alternate routes if possible. Please be aware of first responders on the roadway.
— Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) January 28, 2026
At 2:18 p.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation reported that eastbound traffic was being diverted to the Waimalu offramp.
All lanes were reopened by 5:10 p.m.
