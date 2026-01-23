As the WTA Australian Open heads to the third round, the quality of the matches has been increasing. As of the time of research, eight third-round matches are scheduled for tomorrow. LWOS will provide the best bets for all these matches, with four in each article. Please share yours in the comments section.

WTA Australian Open

Pegula – Selekhmeteva: Time 16:00

H2H: 0-0

Jessica Pegula vs Oksana Selekhmeteva is one of the few matches featuring a top-ranked player and absent an absurd line. In fact, our next match is up there for the highest I’ve seen since working at LWOS. Selekhmetova won two titles in 2025 and 50 of her 73 matches, so she’s no slouch. She’s 4-2 this year, and Pegula is 5-1. Pegula lost in the semifinals of WTA Brisbane while Selekmetova went out in the first round of WTA Hobart.

Best Bet to Make

As I stated, the odds are fairly reasonable for this match. When I say reasonable, I mean that you won’t have to look for a needle in a haystack to find a worthwhile bet. Yes, Pegula is at least a 5.5-point favorite on the books, but the bookmakers don’t hate Selekhmetova’s chances in some regards. While Pegula 2:0 can be had for 1.5 on bet-at-home, you can also grab the under on 21.5 games for 1.58 on the same site. If you think Pegula is going to whomp on Selekhmetova, then the under on 19 games at 2.00 can be had at 10Bet.

That being said, Under 19 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/the best odds: Under 19 games @2.0 @10Bet

Sabalenka – Potapova: Time 16:00

H2H: 2-0

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Potapova will be the first time the two have met on something other than a clay court. Sabalenka has two wins against her at WTA Stuttgart, a walkover in the round of 16 in 2025. a straight set victory in the semifinals in 2025. Sabalenka already has one tournament victory in 2026, and is a strong favorite to win the Australian Open. Potapova is 4-3 this year, and just isn’t a very strong hardcourt player.

Best Bet to Make

To make money on this match, you either have to talk yourself into one of the largest upsets of the tournament or bank on Sabalenka limiting Potapova’s chances to win many games. Fortunately for you, Potapova has only won seven total games in the two played matches. If you’re picking Sabalenka, take a risk. Take the under on 16 games at 3.66 on 1xBet. If that’s too rich for your blood, under 17.5 games at 2.2 can be had on Betway.

That being said, Under 16 games is a value bet for sure.

Value bet/the best odds: Under 16 games @3.66 @1xBet

Muchova – Linette: Time 16:00

H2H: 3-1

Karolina Muchova vs Magda Linette is one of the more interesting matches to me. Muchova leads their rivalry 3-1, with a win in the finals of WTA Seoul in 2019 being her biggest win. Linette’s only win came in a three-round slugfest in the quarterfinals at WTA New York in 2019. Muchova is 5-1 this year, and her only loss was to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of WTA Brisbane. Linette is 6-2, with both of her losses coming in the quarterfinals of WTA Auckland and WTA Hobart, respectively.

Best Bet to Make

Muchova is about a 4-1 favorite on the books. When Muchova is playing well, she tends to dominate this matchup. It feels like this is another 6-2, 6-2 type of match, considering how well she’s playing in 2026. I feel even more strongly about this when I look at Linette’s losses. They’re not bad, they just aren’t up there with Muchova’s. Give me Muchova 2:0 at 1.68 on 1xBet.

That being said, Muchova winning 2:0 is a value bet for sure

Value bet/best odds: Muchova winning 2:0 @1.68 @1xBet

Mboko – Tauson: Time 16:00

H2H: 0-0

Our featured match is Victoria Mboko vs Clara Tauson. The two are only separated by one spot in the World rankings. Mboko is off to a strong start this year, going 7-2. Her only WTA loss was in the WTA Adelaide finals against Mirra Andreeva. The other loss was a three-round match against Elise Mertens in the United Cup. Tauson is 2-2 this year, and only 4-6 going back to September of last year.

Best Bet to Make

Victoria Mboko is a 1.25-point favorite in this match, and I absolutely agree. Mboko is a winning machine, and she’s going to find herself pushing deep in tournaments if she keeps her playstyle up. Tauson just hasn’t been able to put together the type of consistency you usually see in a Top 15 player in the World. I think Mboko straight is a solid bet, or if you’re feeling frosty, I really like Mboko 2:0 for 2.25 on Bet365

That being said, Mboko winning 2:0 is a value bet for sure

Value bet/best odds: Mboko winning 2:0 @1.96 @Bet365

