On Saturday night, Zendaya joined her fiancé Tom Holland at the Brother’s Trust Gala in London, featuring the “Tom Holland Posh Pub Quiz.” The trust was founded in 2017 by his parents, Nikki and Dominic, to raise money using Holland’s celebrity for charitable causes. It also included his siblings, Sam, Harry, and Paddy. His friend and Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon was also at the event that night.

Pictures and videos from the evening show Zendaya at Holland’s side throughout the gala. She was wearing a black minidress with long sleeves, featuring a ruffled collar and cuffs, over semi-sheer black stockings with black pointed-toe heels. She had her hair in a soft updo with tendrils around her face and wore a natural makeup palette. Holland was in a classic black tux and bowtie.

In one video clip shared on X, originally posted by Lauren Hope Whitaker, Holland introduces her as his “fiancée.” In another clip shared by Whitaker, Zendaya hugs one of the guests for the night. Zendaya could also be seen in another video with her mother, Claire Stoermer.

In several of the videos and photos, Zendaya’s engagement ring was visible. The couple revealed their plan to wed early in 2025. This summer, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, revealed that the couple is delaying wedding planning due to their demanding schedules.

“The process hasn’t even started yet,” he told E! at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards’ red carpet. “Zendaya is working on so many movies. She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune [Part Three in Hungary], so she’s away doing that. It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”

He added that the actress will be “a secret bride,” meaning they’re planning a very private ceremony.