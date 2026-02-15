Valencia CF adds new problems to its infirmary in a crucial week. As reported on Thursday by COPE Valencia, Arnaut Danjuma will be a confirmed absence for the upcoming matches after suffering a psoas injury.
Although there has not yet been an official medical report, it is estimated that the Dutch attacker will be sidelined for between two and three weeks, complicating the team’s tactical plans.
Advertisement
Danjuma’s absence is not the only headache for the coaching staff. In the latest training session, Thierry Rendall also did not train with the group.
The right-back is a serious doubt for this weekend’s derby, leaving that position severely depleted and forcing the staff to look for emergency alternatives within the squad.
Hugo Duro, OK; Copete out due to suspension
On the other hand, the positive note of the day was provided by Hugo Duro. The Madrid striker did train as normal and is expected to start. His presence is vital for the offensive scheme, especially given the lack of available players in other areas of the field due to injuries and suspensions.
Advertisement
In terms of absences due to disciplinary reasons, the team will also be without Copete. The defender will serve a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards, further weakening a defensive line that is already physically depleted ahead of the next league match.
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇪🇸 here.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/