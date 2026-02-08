The Sunday of Serie A’s 24th matchday kicks off with a very delicate lunch match between Bologna and Parma. A derby where everything happened: two red cards, a disallowed own goal, a post, and Ordonez’s goal in the 95th minute that seals yet another defeat for Bologna.
Crisis for Vincenzo Italiano’s team, who since November 22 have won only once and are facing the toughest period of the last three years.
Watch the entire Serie BKT live on OneFootball for just €9.99 per month. Click here to purchase the LaB Channel Monthly Pass with no automatic renewal.
Huge away win and a step towards safety for Parma, who didn’t take advantage of their numerical superiority for over an hour after Pobega’s red card, but then won thanks to Ordonez’s strike from outside the box.
🔥 PARMA SCORES IN THE 95TH MINUTE. DALL’ARA STUNNED. CORVI MIRACULOUS
In the 96th minute, Bologna nearly takes the lead but Corvi is miraculous and reactive, saving Delprato’s attempted own goal. In the 98th minute, Bologna comes close to equalizing again with Orsolini and his acrobatic effort, but once more Corvi comes up big. He’s the decisive final protagonist for Parma.
Parma, in the 95th minute, snatches victory at the Dall’Ara in unexpected fashion. One of the last attacking moves by the Ducali turns into the winning goal.
Ordonez collects the ball outside the box and unleashes a lightning right-footed shot that finds the corner where Skorupski can’t reach.
🤯 INCREDIBLE POST BY ORSOLINI
After spending almost the entire match on the bench, Italiano turns to Riccardo Orsolini in the final minutes. And the leader of the Rossoblù, struggling, nearly scores a wonder goal just after coming on.
An acrobatic volley that crashes off the inside of the post.
😅 CASTRO OWN GOAL, VAR DISALLOWS. RED CARD FOR TROILO
In the 80th minute, another turning point: Troilo commits yet another foul and is sent off for a second yellow card.
In the 69th minute, Parma takes the lead: a naive foul by Miranda, just on the pitch, leads to the free kick for the Ducali’s go-ahead goal. Bernabé’s whipped cross and Castro heads it into his own net.
After a lengthy check, the referee is called to VAR to assess whether Pellegrino’s (offside) position interfered with Castro’s intervention. The decision is to disallow the goal.
😮 WHAT A MISS BY DALLINGA
Bologna, despite being a man down, has a huge chance to take the lead at the start of the second half. A favorable rebound and the ball bounces in the heart of the box just a few meters from goal.
Dallinga, from a great position, blasts it way over.
🟥 RED CARD FOR POBEGA, WAS IT DESERVED?
Not even 20 minutes in, Bologna’s dark period continues. Incredible break by Keita, who charges at the Rossoblù goal and is brought down by Pobega. Yellow for the former Milan player, but Collu checks and goes to the OFR. The reason? The point of contact for the foul from behind is very high.
Red card after review and the announcement explaining the change of decision for a “Serious foul play.” Furious protests from Bologna. Was it the right call?
THE OFFICIAL LINEUPS
BOLOGNA (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Joao Mario, Heggem, Lucumì, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Pobega; Bernardeschi, Ferguson, Rowe; Dallinga.
PARMA (3-4-2-1): Corvi; Delprato, Troilo, Circati; Britschgi, Keita, Sorensen, Valeri; Bernabé, Oristanio; Pellegrino.
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇮🇹 here.