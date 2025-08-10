Isn’t it kind of wild that one of the most iconic venues on the planet is right here in Colorado?

It boggles my mind that we can experience Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison somewhat regularly.

Iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre Is a Bucket List Venue for Music Fans

For many concert goers, this venue is a must-visit bucket list item. Located 6,450 feet above sea level, this place brings in some big names year after year.

Kerri Mac/tsm Kerri Mac/tsm

READ MORE: What It’s Really Like Seeing a Concert at Red Rocks

The 2025 concert season is no exception.

2025 Red Rocks Season: Eric Church’s Themed Residency Stuns Fans

Eric Church performed an iconic three night mini residency at the venue, and each of these shows had a different theme. Some big names were even spotted in the crowd!

My very first show at Red Rocks was actually just a few weeks ago! I had a chance to see Mumford & Sons during night two of their run.

It was kind of a perfect first show!

Who’s Played Red Rocks? Some of the Biggest Names in Music History

Some of the most iconic performers of all time have performed on that stage. From U2, the Beatles, even the Grateful Dead were able to put on a show that fans look back on fondly.

100 Huge Artists Who Have Never Played Red Rocks Amphitheatre

While it’s easy to find out who HAS performed there, I was almost more curious as to who HAS NEVER been given the opportunity to play a show.

Read More: Coloradans Reveal Their First Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

After a whole lot of digging, I found 100 massive artists who have never performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Some of these groups/artists are no longer with us, so they will sadly never get the chance to check off this bucket list item.

However, a good number of these stars are still out touring and could maybe make a stop in Morrison in the near future!

100 Artists That Have Shockingly Never Performed at Red Rocks In Morrison One of the most iconic venues in the entire world is right here in our very own backyard. Some of the biggest names have performed at Red Rocks. However, it’s still not a feat that every single artist can accomplish. Gallery Credit: Kerri Mac

Are there any that we should have included on this list? Let us know by shooting us a message on the station app.

Stay up to date with everything going on in Northern Colorado and beyond by downloading the free station app from your app store.

Don’t forget to follow the station across all social media platforms for the latest concert news and entertainment updates.