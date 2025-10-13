Fort Worth Fire Department confirms there has been a plane crash near Hicks Airfield, just off of Business 287 in Tarrant County.

Fort Worth Plane Crash

What we know:

The crash happened in the 12700 block of N. Saginaw Blvd., near Avondale around 1:30 p.m. Multiple semi-trucks were on fire at the time of the crash, but it is not known how many.

Two individuals were pronounced deceased on scene.

The plane was said to be a King Air Twin Engine Aircraft that had departed Alliance Airport. There were at least ten tractor trailers that were damaged by the crash after catching fire, which also sparked grass fires that were all contained. The fire was brought under control in 35 minutes at 2:11 P.M.

10 FWFD firetrucks were dispatched alongside 14 support vehicles and three ambulances to the location. After the fire was brought under control, FWFD transferred command of the incident to Tarrant County Fire.

The FAA is on the scene and the NTSB is on scene to assist in the investigation.

Other responding fire department agencies:

Tarrant County Fire Department

Tarrant County Fire Marshall

Haslet FD

Lake Worth FD

Saginaw FD

Newark FD

Eagle Mountain FD

And Blue Mound FD

Business 287 was shut down for both north and southbound traffic in that area. Motorists are urged to use a different route and to avoid the area.

COURTESY: Nikolas Barrios

Surveillance video of crash

What we don’t know:

Officials have not released information on how many people were aboard.

Local perspective:

FOX 4 spoke to neighbors and business owners who saw the aftermath.

Theresa Brown was in her home right across the street when she heard a loud boom and ran outside.

She picked up her phone and started recording as people ran towards the fire trying to help.

“I hope it was quick. I mean that just… those poor people, I don’t know what else to say,” said Brown.

“We’ve seen fires up close, but that was them. I think there’s like 14 fire trucks out here, and it took them forever to hook up. And it’s like you just didn’t think there’s going to be enough water. Seriously, that’s how bad it looked.”

Brown started to run away after hearing more booms coming from the crash.

“Why? Because there was, there’s nothing you can do when it’s like that serious. You’re wasting your time running at it,” she said.

“We hear a total of four booms. Then they come running back, because it’s like there’s nothing you could do. You knew nobody survived that.

Dig deeper:

Hady Aghili owns the Five Points Business Park when he received a call he never expected.

“They were telling me that there was a small plane crash right into our property. And I thought the beginning was a joke. I was watching a Cowboys game, but, you know, he actually first texted me, then he called me, said, Hey, you know, I’m serious, get out there.”

He quickly drove to his business and waited. Eventually, he came to see that the flames had missed his business by a matter of yards.

“I mean, I was wishing for the best. I was hoping, first of all, you don’t want to have any casualties. And second, you know, I mean, loss of property can always be replaced, but not the lives.”

About Hicks Airfield

Hicks Airfield (T67) is located north of Fort Worth in unincorporated Tarrant County, Texas.

Hicks Airfield is a Private Member Owned Airfield.