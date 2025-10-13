The sixth edition of the ATP Almaty Open is one of three tournaments that mark the start of the indoor hard-court swing in Europe. Although the event in Kazakhstan was downgraded to an ATP 250, it has still attracted two of the world’s top 20 players and there should be plenty of entertaining action on day one. But who will advance on day one?

ATP Almaty Day 1 Predictions

Gabriel Diallo vs Amir Omarkhanov

Head-to-head: first meeting

Amir Omarkhanov has played in two ATP tournaments in his young career. One of those was in Almaty last year, where he performed admirably in qualifying but lost to Dan Evans in straight sets. The 17-year-old’s rapid improvement at the junior level (reached a career-high of #4) has helped him earn a main draw wild card this year. He is one of the most promising young talents from Kazakhstan, but he is still in the early stages of transitioning to the pro grind. Gabriel Diallo’s game is fully operational, and he is more seasoned on this surface.

Prediction: Diallo in 2

Fabian Marozsan vs Luca Nardi

Head-to-head: Marozsan 3-0 Nardi

The only all-top 100 clash of the opening day at ATP Almaty will see Fabian Marozsan and Luca Nardi face off as the main draw action gets underway in Kazakhstan. Marozsan has dominated this matchup with three victories and has only lost one set to the Italian. Marozsan lost a tough opening match to Borna Coric at this event last year, but he should fancy his chances of progressing this week and extend his perfect record against Nardi, who has won once in five matches.

Prediction: Marozsan in 2

Ugo Blanchet vs James Duckworth

Head-to-head: first meeting

James Duckworth was on a six-match losing streak before coming to ATP Almaty, and it didn’t look like he would turn around that poor form anytime soon. Two qualifying wins will probably help in regaining that lost confidence, and there is a good chance he will achieve a top 100 year-end ranking. However, he faces a potentially tricky opener in Almaty. Ugo Blanchet has flown under the radar in the second half of the season. The Frenchman enjoyed his best Grand Slam run at this year’s US Open as a qualifier, knocking out a much-fancied favorite in Jakub Mensik. Blanchet has clearly outperformed Duckworth in the formbook, and his strong qualifying run suggests he is the player with more upside.

Prediction: Blanchet in 3

Bernard Tomic vs Corentin Moutet

Head-to-head: first meeting

Bernard Tomic has shown notable improvement in ranking and form this season (pushing for a top 150 return). He ended a four-year drought for an ATP match win during the grass-court swing. In Almaty, he saved a match point to win the final set tiebreak against Huessler in qualifying for the main draw. Corentin Moutet is flashy and has better shotmaking ability from the baseline and longer exchanges, but the French southpaw remains an unpredictable player on any day. He invests so much emotional energy, and if his game unravels, Tomic could pounce. The Australian has demonstrated his work ethic by winning two three-setters in qualifying.

Prediction: Tomic in 3

Main photo credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-Imagn Images