The 2025 revitalized Cincinnati Open has reached the quarterfinals. The newly expanded tennis tournament now stretches across two weeks and 96 players. But that number has quickly dwindled down to just the quarterfinalists. Today in the ATP tournament we’ll see Andrey Rublev vs. Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev vs. Ben Shelton. On the WTA side, Coco Gauff graces the court in her quarterfinals match against Jasmine Paolini, Iga Swiatek plays Anna Kalinskaya and Aryna Sabalenka faces Elena Rybakina.

The 2025 Cincinnati Open is airing on the Tennis Channel. Here’s how to tune in without cable.

How to watch the 2025 Cincinnati Open:

Date: August 7-18, 2025

Location: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, Ohio

TV channel: Tennis Channel, Tennis Channel 2

Streaming: DirecTV, Plex, Amazon Prime Video

When is the Cincinnati Open?

The 2025 Cincinnati Open has been expanded to include more players — and therefore last longer — this year. The tournament will now run for two weeks, beginning on August 7, with the finals landing on a Monday (August 18).

2025 Cincinnati Open channel:

Every moment of the 2025 Cincinnati Open will air on Tennis Channel. You can also stream coverage of the First Round through to the Round of 16 on Tennis Channel 2 — which you can watch free via select streaming platforms like Plex and Amazon Prime Video (even if you aren’t a Prime subscriber!).

How to watch the 2025 Cincinnati Open without cable:

DirecTV is currently offering its Choice tier (typically $108+/month with fees) for just $83 (after fees) for your first month. DirecTV’s Choice tier gets you access to all the usual sports suspects: Tennis Channel, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, plus plenty of regional sports networks (if you want to avoid paying the RSN fees, the Entertainment Tier has plenty of those same channels, though it doesn’t include the Tennis Channel). Whichever package you choose, you’ll get unlimited Cloud DVR storage. With a DirecTV subscription, you can also login to TennisChannel.com to get TC2 content. The best part is that you can try all this out free for five days. So if you’re interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for the Cincinnati Open, but aren’t ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV. Try free at DirecTV

Plex offers tons of content totally free — including a live Tennis Channel 2 feed. So you can stream select coverage of the Cincinnati Open through the Round of 16 without paying anything. Watch free at Plex

2025 Cincinnati Open tickets:

Tickets for the 2025 Cincinnati Open start at around $40 for opening day of the tournament.

Find tickets

Who is playing in the Cincinnati Open?

Both the men’s and women’s Cincinnati tournaments expanded from 56 players to 96 players this year. The 2025 Cincinnati Open features tennis stars including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Emma Raducanu.

2025 Cincinnati Open schedule on Tennis Channel:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, August 14

WTA Round of 16, ATP Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, August 15

Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

ATP Semifinals and ATP Doubles Semifinals: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 17

WTA Semifinals, ATP/WTA Doubles Semifinals: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, August 18

ATP Final, WTA Final: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2025 Cincinnati Open schedule on Tennis Channel 2:

Tennis Channel 2 is available to stream on TennisChannel.com, the Tennis Channel App and existing streaming platforms like Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, Plex, The Roku Channel and Vizio Watch Free+.

Thursday, August 7

ATP/WTA First Round: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; 10 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday, August 8

ATP/WTA First Round: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 9

ATP/WTA Second Round: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 10

ATP/WTA Second Round: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday, August 11

ATP/WTA Third Round & First Round Doubles: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 12

WTA Third Round & Second Round Doubles: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Wednesday, August 13

ATP/WTA Round of 16 & Second Round Doubles: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 14

WTA Round of 16, ATP Quarterfinals, Doubles Second Round and Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.