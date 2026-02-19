2026 Olympic Games: Canada's women's curling team advances to semifinals with 10-7 win over South Korea

A huge win for Switzerland’s women’s hockey program
Good morning! Karissa Donkin here from CBC Sports. We just wrapped up the first women’s hockey medal game of the day, with Switzerland defeating Sweden, 2-1, in overtime for bronze.
The game winner came from Alina Müller, the 27-year-old Boston Fleet forward who was determined to get her country back on the podium.
Switzerland won a women’s hockey medal only once before, in 2014, when Müller was only 15 years old.
“We know each other inside and out, and we’ve played together for years on the national team,” Müller said before the Games began. “We know what everybody needs. If we can bring that on the ice, we’re a very dangerous team.”
Mission complete for Müller.