Rory McIlroy is happy with his game as he prepares to challenge for a first Genesis Invitational success at the Riviera Country Club.
The world number two will tee off on Thursday with Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa, who is coming off his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last Sunday.
McIlroy finished in a tie for 14th, five shots behind Morikawa but hitting an impressive final-round 64 as he builds up to the defence of his Masters title in April.
“I’m working through that first bit of the year where I’m trying to shake a bit of rust off,” said the five-time major winner.
“I learnt a lot about my game last week. I played well for a lot of it but made some big numbers which put me out of contention on Sunday.
“I feel there is enough good in there for me to be encouraged going out there this week.
“I think the fact that I’m hitting a lot of good shots, putting it close and converting a lot of putts, that has to give me confidence not just for this week but going forward.”
McIlroy’s best finish in the tournament came four years ago when he ended in joint 10th.