Howard County Renews Commitment to Age-Friendly Community Planning – Conduit Street

Howard County has announced that the AARP Network of Age Friendly States and Communities has formally approved the County’s Age-Friendly Action Plan 2025-2029.
AARP’s Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities works with elected officials, partner organizations, and local leaders to guide jurisdictions through a structured process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Participation in the network signals a long-term commitment to creating communities that support residents at every stage of life.
This milestone marks Howard County’s second Age-Friendly Action Plan and reflects a renewed, community-wide focus on collaboration as the engine behind measurable progress and long-term success.
From the county press release:
“Providing a place where all of our residents of all ages and abilities, can feel safe, valued and fulfilled is an important goal we take to heart. Our Age Friendly Action Plan is a measurable, concrete guide to make sure we are on the right track. I am pleased that AARP has, once again, approved the second cycle of our action plan. Collaboration is not just a theme of this cycle; it is how we will deliver meaningful results for people of all ages.” – Howard County Executive, Dr. Calvin Ball.
Building on the foundation established by Howard County’s first Age-Friendly cycle, the 2025-2029 Action Plan outlines nearly 50 recommendations designed to improve quality of life for residents of all ages. The recommendations are organized under three key Pillars of Livability that reflect both county priorities and community input:
- The Health and Wellbeing pillar focuses on promoting healthy aging, resilience, and opportunities for personal growth so residents can thrive physically, mentally, and socially.
- The Living and Mobility pillar addresses the need for safe, accessible housing and transportation options that support independence, connection, and full participation in community life.
- The Community and Inclusion pillar centers on fostering belonging, civic engagement, and access to clear, inclusive information.
With formal approval now secured, Howard County moves into the implementation phase of its second Age-Friendly cycle, positioning itself to advance measurable, community-driven improvements through 2029.