Hosting an Olympics usually results in a boost in medals – but it’s not always the case, as Italy discovered the last time they hosted the Winter Olympics in 2006.
They had won 13 medals in 2002 in Salt Lake City but only managed 11 in Turin – although they did win five golds as opposed to four in the USA four years previously.
The Italian Olympic Committee has set a minimum target of 19 medals, which is one short of their biggest haul of 20. That was achieved in 1994 – including a record seven golds – when their team included the likes of skiing greats Alberto Tomba, Deborah Compagnoni and Stefania Belmondo.
Italy’s 2026 hopes have already suffered a few setbacks, with flagbearer Federica Brignone, external and freestyle skier Flora Tabanelli, external both fighting fitness battles while another alpine hope, Marta Bassino,, external has already been ruled out.
But there are others with golden credentials, including speed skater Davide Ghiotto, snowboarder Maurizio Bormolini and curling pair Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini.
And there’s always Arianna Fontana – at the age of 15, the short track skater won bronze in Turin in 2006. Now 20 years later, she is Italy’s most successful Winter Olympian, and aiming to win a medal at a sixth consecutive Games.