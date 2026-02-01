Naalsund double moves Man Utd up to second

Two second-half goals from Lisa Naalsund helped Manchester United beat bottom of the table Liverpool and move up to second in the Women’s Super League.

Alice Bergstrom had cancelled out Naalsund’s opener to put the visitors on course for an unlikely result but a second for the Norway international and a strike late on from Frida Rolfo sealed the win for the hosts.

The first half was one of frustration for United with the visitors giving as good as they got in the early stages.

Marc Skinner’s side had seven shots to the one of Liverpool but were never really able to test Jennifer Falk in the Liverpool goal.

United started much better in the second half and almost took the lead immediately, with Jessica Park forcing Falk into a fine save.

And their early pressure paid off when Naalsund put them in front on 51 minutes, finishing off a fine move with a finish into the top corner after a brilliant cut-back from Park.

That goal seemed to spark the visitors into life though and they equalised with their first attempt of the second half, Bergstrom poking home from close range after the hosts failed to clear a corner.

Gareth Taylor’s side had barely finished celebrating when they fell behind again as Julia Zigiotti pinched the ball in midfield and played in Naalsund, who finished expertly into the bottom corner for her second of the game.

Park very nearly sealed the game late on but her half-volley was well palmed away by Falk.

But substitute Rolfo was able to put the result beyond doubt in the final few minutes, neatly slotting home from close range after a cut-back from Hanna Lundkvist.

The result means United move on to 28 points, eight behind leaders Manchester City, while Liverpool remain rooted to the bottom of the table with seven points.