2K Games has revealed improvements to NBA 2K26’s management modes, MyNBA and MyGM.

Among these additions is the ability to play the mode’s playoffs portion online with friends or strangers. After seeding the bracket, the player can invite up to 15 friends or simply make the playoffs available to the public, allowing community members to join. From there, the group can fight for the championship with the mode’s dedicated playoffs presentation doing its part to up the stakes.

Of course, most actions in these modes are simulated — and that’s where the developers have invested a lot of time and energy in response to community feedback. Simulations will run eight percent faster on average than in the previous game and players can decide between wanting Normal, Smarter, or Faster simulation settings. The Smarter preset will be a little slower, but mirror the real-life strategies and logic behind trades, while the Faster setting will allow for seasons to go by more quickly. Teams still consider a lot of variables under this ruleset, but will not think their strategy through as much as in the Smarter version.

Players also have the ability to copy one of their MyPLAYER characters into each team roster — regardless of era — to see how their virtual self performs in comparison to the sport’s legends.

Successful managers will see their achievements with a franchise immortalized by banners displayed in their arena, adding another personal touch to each career run. MyWNBA is also welcoming a new team in the form of the Golden State Valkyries in NBA 2K26.

In terms of gameplay mechanics, general managers are expected to adhere to the directives given by team governors at the start of a season. Meeting — or exceeding — these expectations comes with rewards, such as higher budgets for player trades or facility renovations. Finances have been overhauled to better reflect the situation of each historical era when it comes to the budgets, salary caps, and so on.

MyGM will feature 30 team-specific storylines that begin in the 2025 offseason, often reflecting challenges the real-world teams are facing. Finally, the mode will be available in ranked as well as unranked versions, with the latter allowing players to edit athletes, import custom rosters and draft classes, and adjust other settings to their liking.