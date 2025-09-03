NEED TO KNOW Brooks Nader and Billy Haire wed in 2019

They announced their divorce in 2024 after nearly five years of marriage

Haire is now dating Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire were together for nearly a decade before going their separate ways.

The couple met in 2015 in New York City. Nader was only 19 at the time, while Haire was 11 years her senior. They went on to get married in 2019 and announced their divorce in May 2024.

“It’s a part of my story. It’s a part of what shaped me,” Nader said of their marriage on The Viall Files in August 2025. “It was a really, really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don’t love somebody. That’s why I did it.”

Haire is now dating Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo. The pair made their relationship Instagram official in June 2025.

So who is Brooks Nader’s ex-husband? Here’s everything to know about Billy Haire and his former relationship with the Sports Illustrated model.

He works in sales

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire.

Haire played lacrosse at Bucknell University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics and history in 2009. A decade later, he earned an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business, per LinkedIn.

He’s now the senior vice president of digital sales and partnerships for Minute Media — a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture.

He and Nader met in 2015

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire.

Haire and Nader started dating in 2015 — but their first date at BondSt in New York City was quite the disaster. The sales professional showed up 20 minutes late, and Nader was sick with a stomach bug.

“I ate my first bite of sushi, and I sprinted to the bathroom, and I was projectile vomiting everywhere,” she recalled to Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about.”

Nader continued, “The waitress went back to the table and said, ‘Your date’s in the bathroom having a really rough time.’ Then I sprinted out of the date, and he thought that I just didn’t like him. But I did like him. There were many dates after that — he was totally hooked.”

They got married in 2019

Billy Haire and Brooks Nader attend the PXG Detroit Grand Opening Celebration on April 14, 2022.

The pair exchanged vows on Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in New Orleans in front of more than 300 guests. Nader walked down the aisle in a Pronovias Oberon gown, while Haire donned a Tom Ford tuxedo, according to Brides.

“I’m mostly excited to call him hubby!” the Sports Illustrated model told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding. “We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We’ve done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more.”

They announced their divorce in 2024

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire attend Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on October 31, 2022 in New York City.

After nearly five years of marriage, Haire and Nader announced their divorce in May 2024. The pair had been “living apart for months” before sharing the news.

“The split is amicable,” Nader’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

An insider close to the former couple added, “[Brooks] is a busy person and career-wise she’s on top of the world. All relationships are hard. Some can be salvaged, some can’t. They’re both truly amazing people. They have just decided to go their separate ways.”

Haire and Nader’s divorce was officially finalized in 2025 — shortly after the model repurposed her engagement ring into a pinky ring.

Nader’s parents still keep in touch with him

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire and family.

During episode 4 of Love Thy Nader — Nader’s new reality show on Hulu — the model’s parents, Holland Nader and Breaux Nader, revealed that they still keep in touch with Haire.

“Look, you and Billy have your own relationship, I have my own relationship,” Breaux told his daughter. “He’s my golfing buddy.”

Holland added, “I wished him Merry Christmas. I mean, we wish the best for him, too.”

He’s dating Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo

Billy Haire and Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo.

In May 2025, PEOPLE learned that Haire and Southern Charm alum Naomie Olindo had been dating for several months. “I haven’t seen Naomi more herself or more happy,” a source said.

Since becoming a couple, Haire and Olindo have traveled to France and Jamaica together and spent time in the reality star’s hometown of Charleston, S.C.